For a year that was thought to be a re-building year, the Southern Boone Eagles boys basketball team has certainly re-built quickly. After the Eagles lost to Hallsville in the Tri-County Conference Tournament, they won the California Tournament, the Southern Boone Classic and defeated rival Hallsville twice more.

This week, the Eagles will defend their Class 3, District 9 title at the district tournament in Westphalia. SoBoCo is the second seed, behind Blair Oaks. St. James and Father Tolton are also expected to compete for the title. The Eagles, now 18-7 after defeating Warsaw on Friday, could make a strong bid to repeat.

Eagles coach Andy Jahnsen says that a turning point, after starting 1-3 on the season, was bouncing back after the loss to Hallsville and defeating Osage in the last minute for third place at the conference tournament.

