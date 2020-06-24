Police Chief Gabe Edwards was appointed to his new position on Tuesday, June 16th. Some Ashland residents may recognize him from his previous position as Sergeant Edwards with the Ashland Police Department (APD), but others may be asking, “Who is our new Police Chief?” We at the Boone County Journal have asked Chief Edwards a series of questions which allow him introduce himself to the community, and share the details of his view and vision for Ashland. We went in-depth to cover topics such as; his biography, education/training, Ashland crime, speed control, and national events.

Could you tell us a little bit about your personal life background; where you are from, hobbies, family, etc.?

I was born and raised in Fulton, Missouri. My family and I moved to Columbia in 2003. I moved to Ashland approximately one year after coming to work for Ashland PD. In my time away from work, I enjoy spending time with my beautiful daughter, my amazing fiancé, and her three wonderful children. We enjoy camping, visiting Mark Twain Lake or Lake of the Ozarks, and whatever other adventures come our way. When I am not working or spending time with my family, I engage in woodworking – where I find peace in creating furniture and other projects from scratch. Laura (my fiancé) and I have also recently started biking for exercise and recreation.

By Ernie Wren