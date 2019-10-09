The Ashland Fall Festival went off without a hitch all due to the coordination of the parks and recreation board and Chairperson, Tracy Banning.

A major crowd pleaser, the Auto Show, pulled in over forty entries many of which were hot rods, older vehicles and motorcycles. Numerous trophies were awarded. The car show and day’s activities were managed by park board member Ernie Wren and his wife Danna.

The weather was cooperative for this year’s Fall Festival and turned out to be a nearly a perfect day. A Octopus Bounce-house with a slide was set up close to the food vendors so that parents were able to keep an eye out with deciding on which cuisine to sample next.

A BBQ competition brought in many participants from towns as far away as Blue Springs, Mo. Other contests included a bakery competition, pie-eating, best dressed dog costume and several levels of kids contests.

