Understanding prospective students and their needs is a huge part of successful recruitment for any college. Central Methodist University officials feel certain they have hired an individual who not only understands students, but excels in the admission process.

Jennifer L. Crump, from Ashland, has been named Associate Director of Admission at CMU, according to Vice President for Enrollment Management Dr. Joseph Parisi. Crump started her new position the week of Aug. 21 and has already begun exceeding expectations in the admissions department, Parisi said.

“We are very excited to welcome Jennifer to our team at CMU,” he said. “She has a range of strengths in her portfolio that we found very attractive. We think she will bring an infusion of process and experience to Central that we are happy to add to the remarkable people we already have in admissions and Enrollment Management.”

Under the direction of Parisi, Crump’s mission is to provide leadership in helping locate, identify, and recruit prospective students and their families for the purpose of enrollment. As an associate director, she assists with supervision, operations, and enrollment management systems.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~