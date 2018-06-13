The National Association of Realtors has approved two Ashland realtors and 12 Columbia realtors for “Emeritus status.

Carl Freiling and Barrett Glascock were named to the list of honor. To be eligible, a realtor must have held membership in the National Association, as a realtor, for a cumulative period of 40 years as well as had at least one year of service at the local, state, or national association level.

Freiling recently joined with Glascock on the South County Realty firm.

The two are members of the Columbia Board of Realtors, which advocates real estate ethics, growth and education in the real estate industry.