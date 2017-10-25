The City of Ashland Police Department will host a Drug Take Back” program where unused drugs prescription drugs can be dropped off at City Hall and handled and properly disposed of by the police department. The city hall doors will be open just for this drug take back from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The local program is a part of a county and nationwide effort on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department will also host two drug Take Back sites on Friday, Oct. 27:

• Harry S. Truman VA Hospital 800 Hospital Drive, Columbia, Mo. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• University of Mo. Student Center 2500 MU Student Center, Columbia, Mo. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.