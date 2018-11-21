The Ashland Police Department is cleaning house as they prepare to move into their new building, east of Subway on Broadway, before Christmas.

“The current tenants should be out by Thanksgiving, and there are some renovations that will need to be done before we can move” said Police Chief Lyn Woolford last week.

The former police garage on west Broadway was sold Tuesday, November 6. The Ashland Board of Alderman authorized that the excess and outdated police equipment could be donated to the Missouri Surplus Property Department.

“Since its the City’s property, we need authorization to get rid of it” said Chief Woolford.

The Police Department donated equipment that was outdated such as automotive light bars, electronics, CD digital cameras, and telephones. However, the ballistic vests, and uniforms will not be donated.

“Ballistic vests expire after 5 years” said Chief Woolford. “Typically in five years a vest will still work, but because they are being worn daily, in hot, cold, and sweat the recommendation is to be worn for only 5 years to protect a person” added the Chief.

By Carson Blake