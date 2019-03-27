Just two weeks after he announced his SAFE Kit Initiative to eliminate the backlog of untested sexual assault kits, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt today presented the Law Enforcement Community Partner Award to Ashland Police Chief Lyn Wooldford and other law enforcement officials for completing 100% of their inventory of untested sexual assault kits.

“In order to clear out the backlog of untested sexual assault kits in Missouri through the SAFE Kit initiative, cooperation from law enforcement is absolutely essential,” said AG Schmitt. “Numerous counties and jurisdictions have been more than helpful in ensuring the success of this initiative. I want to thank them for their cooperation, and I look forward to working with law enforcement across the state in the coming months.”

