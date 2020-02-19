The Ashland Optimist Club has served the community in many different areas since it’s founding in September of 1964; youth sports, Respect for Law, oratorical and essay contests, Halloween “Spooktacular”, bike safety, academic scholarships, and more. While many aspects of the club have changed over the years, one thing remains the same, the commitment as “Friend of Youth”. As the Ashland Optimist Club grows into the future, it is also looking to establish new partnerships, and strengthen existing ones.

“Optimist Business Membership Bonanza”