The Missouri FFA Association named the Ashland FFA Chapter the 3rd best chapter in the State and was named the Premier Chapter in Strengthening Agriculture. This designation was selected from the 35 chapters recognized with a Missouri FFA Gold Emblem, a Top Chapter award. Only 10 percent of state chapters receive a top chapter designation each year.

The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasize growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. This award is sponsored by FCS Financial. The Ashland FFA advisors are Rebekah Hammett and Kris Rankin.

