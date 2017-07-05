The Boone County Journal was notifed on Monday that Ashland Chiropractic will be closing its doors on August 1, 2017.

In a bittersweet statement, Jan Sines says “We have enjoyed our years of practicing here and appreciate all our patients. Please let us know if we can help you in any way and if you would like us to transfer your records to another doctor. Our sincere thanks for the joy of caring for you”.

Jan looks forward to spending time with her 91 year old mother and she and Gary both look forward to new ballooning adventures.