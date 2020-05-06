Many businesses throughout Missouri are reopening this week within the restrictions outlined in Governor Parson’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan, which took effect on Monday. All businesses are allowed to open, provided that the social distancing guidelines set forth in the new health order are followed. Some businesses will be required to take additional precautions to protect their employees and the public, such as occupancy limits at retail locations.

“All of Missouri’s businesses, employers, and employees are vital to our state’s economy and well-being,” Governor Parson said. “Opening these businesses is going to look very different for a while, but I’m confident Missourians will abide by the guidelines as we move forward.” (April 27th Governor Parson’s Press Release)

There will likely be many debates as to level of the success of this plan, with multiple opinions being shared via social media and in other outlets, but Ashland residents can be assured that many of their local business owners are taking all steps possible to ensure the safety of both their employees and customers. When contacted, the owners of these businesses were enthusiastic in sharing the safety precautions they have implemented.

Restaurants: Trail Boss owner Steve Stone states that his business will continue with takeout and delivery, along with opening up for limited inside seating. His dining area will be limited to 25% of its normal capacity, meaning that he will be able to have about 20 customers inside at any given time. To promote safety for customers and employees, staff will be wearing gloves and masks. They will also be using disposable tableware until the COVID threat is gone. Social distancing coupled with frequent sanitizing of surfaces will be employed throughout the restaurant. Skyline Café owner Brenda Ravenscraft says the Café will be opening with limited seating for about 12 customers located at four or five tables. She will also be encouraging the continuation of curbside delivery or counter pickup.

By Ernie Wren