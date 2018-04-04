Campus Dedication Planned April 20 for New Baptist Home in Ashland; Long hopes for living units to be “move-in ready” this fall.

The Baptist Home Corporate Office announced plans this week to host a Campus Dedication Ceremony for their newest campus in Ashland, Missouri, on April 20, at 2:30 p.m.

Plans for the dedication include a 30-40 minute service with refreshments to follow and is open to the general public.

Due to on-going construction, the ceremony will be held next door to the campus at New Salem Baptist Church.

The central Missouri property was purchased debt-free from funds provided by The Baptist Home Foundation in 2014. Phase One of the 73-acre property just north of Ashland and west of Hwy 63 will initially be developed into a cottage style retirement community with independent (active) living, assisted living units and a chapel and community center.

The new campus’s founding administrator Dr. Steven Long said, “I am excited about the great opportunity for Baptists of the Jefferson City and Columbia region to support and participate in the mission and ministry of a new Baptist Home. I am honored to be a part of the Baptist Home ministry in central Missouri.”

By Bruce Wallace