The Mid-Missouri Arts Alliance will host the second Boone Plein Air on October 18-20. What is plein air? It is when artists paint outdoors come rain or shine. Up to 30 artists will paint scenes from southern Boone County. These artists are unique, willing to tackle changing light, nature’s elements and hauling painting equipment and supplies off road.

Martha Daniels is one of these artists. She is a native Missourian who grew up with a deep appreciation of nature. She wove a background in wildlife conservation, communications and design into her 35-year career. Now retired, she uses oil painting to share her joy of nature and its beauty. Plein air challenges her to capture changing light, strive for a composition pleasing to the eye and always show her love of nature.

Martha has participated in plein air events in Adair, Boone and Callaway counties. She painted the Hartsburg Grand Event Center in last year’s first Boone Plein Air. This painting will be raffled at the public reception on Sunday, October 20, 4:30-6:30 P.M. at the Hartsburg Grand Event Center. All art painted over the 3 days will be for sale. Food and beverages will be provided.

This event was made possible with the support of the Missouri Arts Council.