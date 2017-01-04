A 39-year old Columbia man was killed after a two-car crash on Friday which led to the arrest of the driver of the second vehicle who was allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Columbia Police pronounced Sebastian Sneed dead at the scene of the crash on Business Loop 70 about 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29. Sneed was thrown from the vehicle as a result of the crash. His 6-year-old son was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Sneed’s spouse, Kristina Sneed, is a teacher at SoBoCo Middle School.

Joshua Keller, of Jefferson City, is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond on suspicion of second-degree murder as well as second-degree assault, driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving and a warrant for failing to follow a judge’s order.

Police say Sneed’s car flipped and was upside down in a ditch north of westbound I-70 when officers arrived at the scene. The 6-year old was buckled into his seat and crawled out of the wreckage after the crash.