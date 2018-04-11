Spring weather in Missouri brings an increase in projects that may require digging or excavation work around your home or business. Before turning a shovel of dirt on any project, the Missouri Public Service Commission reminds homeowners and businesses to call 811 or 1-800-DIG-RITE (344-7483) or go online at www.mo1call.com so that underground utilities can be marked.

“It is very important to call before doing any digging or excavation projects,” said Missouri Public Service Commission Chairman Daniel Hall. “Help protect yourself, your family and your property by calling or going on line and contacting the Missouri One Call Center.”

Whether you are planting a tree, building a deck or completing a large project, Missouri law requires anyone digging underground to call 811 or 1-800-DIG-RITE at least three days before excavation begins. The call will be taken by the Missouri One Call Center, which then notifies all relevant utilities in the project area.

During this three day period, the utilities will mark the approximate location of their underground lines, request additional information or advise you that they do not have facilities at the excavation site.

Hitting an underground line can cause serious injury, it could disrupt service to you and other customers and it could potentially result in fines and repair costs. So call or click before you dig.

For more information, please go to Missouri One Call at www.mo1call.com