Ashland Police Department Deputy Chief Terry Toalson is retiring after 14.5 years of service to the city of Ashland. DC Toalson’s last shift was July 14, 2020.

DC Toalson recently served APD as interim chief, and during that time helped secure a new contract with Axon Enterprise that provided every commissioned officer with a new body camera and conducted electrical weapon (“Taser”). Known and respected within the community, he also served as a mentor to many of the officers in the department and made numerous arrests while working as an administrator.

