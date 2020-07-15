The Mid-Missouri Arts Alliance (MMAA) will be hosting its 9th Annual Summer Art Show July 17th through August 15th. There will be open house events on July 17th from 10am to 8pm, and on July 18th from 10am to 2pm. MMAA is located at 115 E Broadway in Ashland and there is plenty of free parking. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the open house will have limited traffic and adequate social distancing for patrons.

This year’s juror, Carina Jimenez, will be judging the show on July 16th and winning entries will be tagged with ribbons for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place as well as honorable mention. Carina is a graduate of the University of Missouri, where she studied oil painting in achieving her degree in Fine Arts. Her studio is located in Columbia, MO and her works can be viewed on Instagram (Jimenez_oil_painting).