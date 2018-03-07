The Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce has a three-day event on the calendar you won’t want to miss.

Save some time during Southern Boone’s annual Chamber Days, April 19-21, to grab some good food, shop locally, support new businesses ribbon cuttings and peruse the citywide garage sales.

On Thursday, April 19, the Chamber of Commerce and the Southern Boone Economic Development Council will host a Community Leader Breakfast at 7:30 a.m at the Ashland Optimist Club. Speakers will discuss what the Southern Boone community has in store for 2018 and beyond.

Breakfast speakers include: Kip Batye, Southern Boone YMCA; Chris Felmlee, Southern Boone School District Superintendent; Dave Babel, C.L. Richardson land tract; and Larry Potterfield, Cartwright Business Technology Park.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for the leader breakfast, call Bill Lloyd at 657-0606 or BLloyd@ConnectionsBank.com. Sponsorship will earn you four tickets to the event, your logo on materials before, during and after the event, and any promotional items you provide will be included in swag bags given to all attendees.

Currently the Chamber is looking for members who would like to participate and/or businesses wanting to participate during the three days of activities, be included on promotional fliers, and/or make donations to the Treasure Chest drawing. Contact midmoarts@midmissouriartsalliance.com or nevans@jcymca.org to more information on how to take part in the Chamber Days events.