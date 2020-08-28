Ameren Missouri contributed $25,000 to the Southern Boone Area YMCA’s “Here for Good” capital campaign to help construct a new recreation facility in Ashland. Construction of the new YMCA is underway and will serve the growing community in Boone County once complete. “The Southern Boone Area YMCA promotes healthy living and helps strengthen the community through affordable wellness and recreational programing,” said Chip Webb, central division director for Ameren Missouri. “Our donation will assist with the completion of this new facility, which will serve thousands of families and area residents for years to come.” According to the Southern Boone Area YMCA, the new 17,000-square-foot facility will feature a 5,000-square-foot fitness center and will offer space for youth sports and education, civic and community programs, senior programs and social services. “This is amazing news,” said Kip Batye, branch director at the Southern Boone Area YMCA. “By receiving this donation, we will be able to finalize the amount needed to receive the $150,000 grant from the Mabee Foundation. We share the same values of building strong communities and sincerely appreciate Ameren Missouri’s contribution.” The Southern Boone Area YMCA opened in April 2015. With a growing membership base and new sports and fitness programming, the branch purchased 15 acres of land in 2019 to build a new facility to better meet the needs of the area. Phase 1 of the project is expected to be completed and open to the public in 2021. About Ameren Missouri Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company’s electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri’s mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 132,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company’s service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.