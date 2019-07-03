As the extended holiday weekend approaches, families with children will be looking to “get caught” by the Missouri State Highway Patrol while boating. That’s because the Water Patrol Division will be handing out free t-shirts to children wearing a life jacket while boating on the Lake of the Ozarks. In partnership with Ameren Missouri, the t-shirts are a nice reward for being safe and a fun reminder to always wear your life jacket whenever you are on the Lake.

“Parents set an example for their kids every day. Start every boating trip by wearing your life jacket and make sure your children are wearing life jackets too. It’s such a simple lesson that can save a life,” said Jeff Green, supervisor of shoreline management for Ameren Missouri. “We want everyone to have a safe and fun time at the Lake of the Ozarks and return home safe.”

