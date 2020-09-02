Ameren Missouri contributed $25,000 to the Southern Boone Area YMCA’s “Here for Good” capital campaign to help construct a new recreation facility in Ashland. Construction of the new YMCA is underway and will serve the growing community in Boone County once complete.

“The Southern Boone Area YMCA promotes healthy living and helps strengthen the community through affordable wellness and recreational programing,” said Chip Webb, central division director for Ameren Missouri. “Our donation will assist with the completion of this new facility, which will serve thousands of families and area residents for years to come.”

