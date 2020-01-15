Ashland Democrat and Missouri Army National Guard Lieutenant Justin Aldred announced his candidacy in the first week of January for Boone County Southern District Commissioner.

Aldred outlined his reasons for running for office: “People here need a fighter. Too many people in Boone County still struggle to make ends meet; healthcare costs are out of control and Boone County Hospital is in danger after losing its partnership; our roads and bridges are crumbling; wages are too low, while housing costs are increasing; and working people have seen the state legislature repeatedly erode rights that they voted for, including local control over the expansion of confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs). Meanwhile, self-serving politicians and entrenched special interests have been making government work for them and only them. I’m running because business as usual has failed us. It’s time for change and for a county government that serves the public—not special interests.”

