The Ashland Board of Aldermen were scheduled to meet last night in a specially called meeting, in part due to the July 4th holiday, at Ashland City Hall.

The limited agenda was scheduled to include and update on the sludge removal at the city’s lagoon and approval of a budgeted spraying for dust on city streets on the north end of Ashland.

According to City Administrator Lyn Woolford, the meeting is as much of a timing situation as anything else.

“We are piggybacking on service being provided to Boone County,” Woolford said, “and we have a deadline and need to have a vote to approve that.”

The service is budgeted at $9,700.

The city’s contractor for sludge removal has moved 25-truckloads – 152,500 gallons of sludge – from the city lagoon. The sludge removal prepares the lagoon for service in its final years before the city’s new sewer plant is built and put online.

Police Chief Woolford said Monday that there were three complaints filed over the weekend from the Eagle Lake Drive area. Woolford said mailboxes were destroyed. In addition, a manhole cover was removed and later found in another location.