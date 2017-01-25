Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer has spent countless hours attending meetings in town and out of town, worked a number of hours each week on behalf of the city instead of his own business and all as a volunteer.

Now, Ashland Board of Aldermen Jim Fasciotti and George Campbell think it is time for Mayor Rhorer to be reimbursed.

Fasciotti and Campbell put the idea of a bonus or stipend for the mayor on the agenda at last week’s Board of Aldermen meeting and found agreement from other aldermen – but several good reasons why it might not be such a good idea from City Attorney Fred Boeckman.

“A contract has to be done before services can be provided,” Boeckman said, knocking the idea that the mayor’s pay could be a “bonus.”

However, Fasciotti and Campbell – as well as the other aldermen – pressed the issue.

“This is not done elsewhere in Missouri,” Boeckman said of the idea of the aldermen voting to provide Rhorer a stipend or bonus based upon his performance.

However, mayors in similar-sized communities in Missouri do have the mayor on the payroll – even if for only $50 per month.

Fasciotti said he thinks Ashland should be a leader in creatively compensating their mayor. “Let’s be the first to do this,” Fasciotti said, emphasizing that any bonus would require a unanimous vote of the Board of Aldermen.

By Bruce Wallace