There could be some new restrictions on the public comments section at future Ashland Board of Alderman meetings.

Alderman Jesse Bronson brought the discussion of a public comments time limit to the Alderman Meeting on December 4.

“I would like to see a three minute time limit, people can get their point across and say what they need to say,” said Bronson. “As of now someone could get up and read their slam poetry if they wanted too.”

Many boards such as Columbia’s City Council have strict time limits for public comments with a timer for the entire room to view. The Alderman have not recently seen a misuse of public comment time however, are looking towards the future.

By Carson Blake