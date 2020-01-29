“It’s the changing of the guard,” said Alderman Jesse Bronson, at the January 21, Board of Aldermen meeting when he resigned as Alderman effective after April 2020.

An appreciative and emotion goodbye, Bronson’s resignation marks the third Alderman position that will be changing after the April 2020 elections.

“Thank you all for the last six years; representing two wards,” said Bronson.

Alderman Danny Clay will be retiring from public service, as well as Mayor Gene Rhorer.

“We have done a lot of work in the last four years. We had a lot of things we had to get done, things that took time to do. The new sewer plant coming on, the sidewalks are in, it’s been a ride,” said Alderman Danny Clay.

Current Alderman Richard Sullivan will be leaving his seat to run for Mayor. Dorise Slinker has also signed up to be on the April ballot.

“This city is awesome, we have got along so well, and you look at any other city council they are always bickering. We come to these meetings we know what is in our packet,” said Bronson. “My gift to the new mayor is they can pick who they want sitting up here.”

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~

By Carson Blake