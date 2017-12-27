The Ashland Board of Aldermen approved two zoning requests during their Tuesday evening meeting, giving a stronger indication that the City is welcoming of commercial development.

A former church on Main Street was approved for an office zoning by a 5-0 vote with one abstention and a residential duplex at the corner of Redbud and Henry Clay was re-zoned to commercial.

The two requests had received split votes from the Planning and Zoning board, with the church failing to get a recommendation by a 5-2 vote and the duplex, owned by developer Dave Westhoff getting a 4-3 vote.

After listening to the principles in each situation, the aldermen had little discussion, approving the church – which will be utilized as office space by Heartland Forest Consulting – as well as Westhoff’s request unanimously.

In other action by the aldermen, the Baptist Home of Ashland received a unanimous vote of approval for $6.5 in bonds from the Boone County Industrial Development Authority. The City, Boone County Commission and IDA must also agree to the funding and have said they would do so.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace