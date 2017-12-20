The Ashland Board of Aldermen approved two zoning requests during their Tuesday evening meeting.

A former church on Main Street was approved for an office zoning by a 5-0 vote with one abstention and a residential duplex at the corner of Redbud and Henry Clay was re-zoned to commercial.

The two requests had received split votes from the Planning and Zoning board, with the church failing to get a recommendation by a 5-2 vote and the duplex, owned by developer Dave Westhoff getting a 4-3 vote.

After listening to the principles in each situation, the aldermen had little discussion, approving the church as well as Westhoff’s request unanimously.

The Aldermen also agreed to a agreement with Boone County to share law enforcement software that will enhance communications between the Ashland Police and the sheriff’s department.