The Ashland Board of Aldermen approved the adopting of 2012 building codes on Tuesday evening – a move that aldermen say will move the City of Ashland closer to being compatible with Boone County building codes – which are expected to move to 2015 International Building Codes this spring.

The difference in the 2012 codes and current codes are not significant, aldermen were told, however the 2015 code requires more insulation in homes, which will likely drive up the cost of building a home in Boone County.

Other highlights from Tuesday’s meeting include:

• The aldermen accepted the low bid for wastewater treatment sludge removal.

• The board discussed, but did not come to any conclusion, the idea of providing a stipend for Mayor Gene Rhorer – as well as future mayors – based upon Aldermen approval during each term of office. The proposal, brought forward by Mayor Pro Tem Jim Fasciotti and backed by Alderman George Campbell, would not be a salary as much as it would be a stipend or merit pay bonus based upon the city’s ability to make a payment and the aldermen’s opinion of the mayor’s job rating.

After hearing several objections to the plan from City Attorney Fred Boeckman, the aldermen agreed to come back to the issue in a future discussion.

“Mayor Gene Rhorer has done more for this city than most will ever realize,” Fasciotti said, “and he has done so at a cost to his own business.”