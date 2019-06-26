Driving on Henry Clay, it’s hard to miss the newly painted flower mural on a remodeled 1970’s building. In addition to the mural, the building has a new color scheme, a new owner and offers a commodity that for the past several months has been mostly unavailable in Ashland. In Any Event, a florist and event planning business opened its store front Monday, June 24 on Henry Clay Boulevard.

“I started my first job when I was 15 years old at Polly’s Plants. I fell in love with it and it’s what I’ve done my whole life,” said owner Jessica Ward.

Jessica has worked in the floral industry since starting at Polly’s and decided to venture out on her own seven years ago. Until now, Ward has worked out of a building at her home planning events, stocking flowers and rentals for weddings, showers, funerals and more.

By Carson Blake

Photo caption: In Any Event owner Jessica Ward arranges flowers for display on Monday, opening day of her new storefront on Henry Clay Boulevard in Ashland.