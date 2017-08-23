Edgar Miller, a landscape photographer from Fort Worth, captures the moon beginning to cross the sun.
Bentonville, Arkansas’ Seth Lankford takes a peek at the eclipse after the period of totality as the moon passes by the sun. Telescope owners from the Camden County Astronomy Association allowed park visitors to view the eclipse through one of their many telescopes.
Landscape photographer Edgar Miller, above, and his wife, Wendy, are interviewed by Boone County Journal (Illinois) reporter Charles Herbst on Monday at the Southern Boone Library.
Aubree Johnson, Katie Lee and Briana Lee at George & Fay Carney’s Crooked Rail Ranch in Ashland
One of approximately 500 people who observed the solar eclipse from Ashland’s City Park
Edgar Miller shot this photo during the full totality.
