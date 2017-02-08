The 65010 Baseball organization will be holding their 7th annual Mouse Races on Saturday, February 11 at 6:00 at the Ashland Optimist Building. Doors open at 6:00, mouse races begin at 7:00. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Beer and light snacks are available, and participants are welcome to bring their own food and drinks as well. In addition to having an interest in which mouse wins each race, there will be numerous raffle items, a 50/50 drawing, and of course, the wildly popular Mouse Roulette. But this Roulette ends well for the mouse, and one winner.

The Mouse Races event is the primary fundraiser for 65010 baseball, which supports the Southern Boone High School baseball program.

Tickets are available at LT’s Barber Shop, or by calling Jennifer Schupp at 573-289-3139. Hope to see you there!