News Release

Boone County Joint Communications 9-1-1

2145 E County Drive

Columbia, MO 65202

October, 28, 2019 – For Immediate Release

Possible 9-1-1 Service Disruption Reported by CenturyLink

BOONE COUNTY, MO – Boone County Joint Communications has received notification of a CenturyLink network event causing a potential 9-1-1 service disruption in Boone County, Missouri. Below is the best-available information known about this event at this time. This information may change as CenturyLink continues its investigation:

Cause of 911 Impact Fiber Cut Geographic Scope of Service Disruption Boone County may not be able to receive 911 calls. Impacting 69,894 customers from reaching 911 Emergency Services Estimated Repair Time Unknown Time Action Taken to Minimize 911 Impact Technicians dispatched to investigate.

Boone County citizens experiencing an emergency who are unable to reach 9-1-1 should go to the nearest fire station, police department or hospital.