October, 28, 2019 – For Immediate Release

 Possible 9-1-1 Service Disruption Reported by CenturyLink

BOONE COUNTY, MO – Boone County Joint Communications has received notification of a CenturyLink network event causing a potential 9-1-1 service disruption in Boone County, Missouri.  Below is the best-available information known about this event at this time. This information may change as CenturyLink continues its investigation:

  • Cause of 911 Impact
 Fiber Cut
  • Geographic Scope of Service Disruption
 Boone County may not be able to receive 911 calls.  Impacting 69,894 customers from reaching 911 Emergency Services
  • Estimated Repair Time
 Unknown Time
  • Action Taken to Minimize 911 Impact
 Technicians dispatched to investigate.

Boone County citizens experiencing an emergency who are unable to reach 9-1-1 should go to the nearest fire station, police department or hospital.

