News Release
Boone County Joint Communications 9-1-1
2145 E County Drive
Columbia, MO 65202
October, 28, 2019 – For Immediate Release
Possible 9-1-1 Service Disruption Reported by CenturyLink
BOONE COUNTY, MO – Boone County Joint Communications has received notification of a CenturyLink network event causing a potential 9-1-1 service disruption in Boone County, Missouri. Below is the best-available information known about this event at this time. This information may change as CenturyLink continues its investigation:
|
|Fiber Cut
|
|Boone County may not be able to receive 911 calls. Impacting 69,894 customers from reaching 911 Emergency Services
|
|Unknown Time
|
|Technicians dispatched to investigate.
Boone County citizens experiencing an emergency who are unable to reach 9-1-1 should go to the nearest fire station, police department or hospital.
