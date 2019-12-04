On his way in to work each morning, Kenneth Smith of Ashland always picks up a couple of $2 Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets. On Nov. 20, after playing his regular morning tickets, he decided to give a $10 ticket a shot, which he said he very rarely does.

He purchased two “50X Lucky” tickets at Moser’s Foods, 900 N. Keene Street in Columbia, and started scratching.

The first prize he revealed was $5,000, which was an understandable shock. As Smith continued scratching, the ticket revealed even more $5,000 prizes until he had uncovered a total prize worth $50,000.

“50X Lucky” has $8.2 million in remaining prizes, including a top prize of $1 million.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Boone County won more than $19.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $1.8 million, and educational programs in the county received more than $57.4 million. To see how those funds were disbursed, visit MOLottery.com.