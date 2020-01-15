In need of some extra cash? Examining your day-to-day spending may be all you need to free up some money to pay down debt or boost your emergency fund.

“Most of us don’t realize just how many small purchases we are making monthly, and how quickly those small purchases add up,” said Michael Sullivan, a personal financial consultant with Take Charge America, a national nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency. “Tracking expenses in detail and combing through online bank records will help you identify areas that are easy to trim.”

Sullivan shares five of the most common ways to save $50 a month:

Cut Out Subscriptions: From Netflix to wine clubs, subscriptions have become a way of life. But if you can’t remember the last time you went to the gym or flipped through the magazine that shows up weekly, it’s time to cancel and save yourself the unnecessary expense.

