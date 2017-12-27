For all of the years that Ashland thought it saw unprecedented growth, 2017 stands above the rest.

In the past, “growth” meant a new housing addition.

In 2017, growth meant multiple housing additions, additional school classrooms and a development within the Ashland city limits near the Columbia Regional Airport that will likely change the size and scope of Southern Boone County forever.

“This changes everything,” read the headline in a half-page ad in the Journal after Larry Potterfield welcomed dignitaries to his development. There is little doubt about the accuracy of that headline.

That development, the infrastructure including sewers and roads, as well as the construction of two massive facilities, is the Journal’s top story of 2017.

1. Development of Cartwright Business and Technology Park

Crews from C.L. Richardson Company worked spring and summer to bury sewer pipe and lay the infrastructure for the new development as concrete was being poured at the massive office park. In mid-November, with two buildings nearly completed, Larry Potterfield opened his new development for dignitaries and business leaders. “This sets the standards of excellence,” Potterfield said of his development, “in platting, design, construction and jobs creation. It brings sustainable economic value to Mid-Missouri. The Park covers more than 477 acres with 15 lots of various sizes for commercial and industrial use. Lots are available to house buildings anywhere from 4,000 to 400,000 square feet in size. Potterfield congratulated the City of Ashland, Mayor Gene Rhorer and the late Alderman George Campbell – who died just days before the grand unveiling – for their work on the project.

2. University of Missouri Health Care Physicians Office

Dr. Luke Stephens cut the ribbon to open his new office in mid-August.

By Bruce Wallace