Tourism Services Specialist

$35,522 – Annually

The Convention and Visitors Bureau is accepting applications for the position of Tourism Services Specialist. This position will focus on attracting youth and amateur sporting events to Columbia. The position will require a good working relationship with City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department. Applicant must have a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Hospitality & Restaurant Management, Marketing, or closely related field; a minimum three years of experience in a sales and marketing or public administration role. Must obtain Tourism Ambassador Certification within 6 months of hire and possess and maintain valid driver’s license and safe driving record. For a complete job description and application, go to www.gocomojobs.com by the deadline, July 28th, 2017