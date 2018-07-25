GARAGE/YARD SALES

• YARD SALE: 209 South Main, Ashland, Friday July 28 noon-5pm and Saturday 8am-1pm. Outdoor furniture, tools including 2.5 hp Skilsaw, 2-gal professional contractor’s sprayer, ladders, wheelbarrow, rain barrels, lamps, decor items, fabric steamer, misc.books & cookbooks, dinnerware, men’s clothing and more. No early birds, please.

• Neighborhood Garage Sale at Setter’s Knoll! Clothing: Men/Women, newborn-4T, teen boy, baby girl Bedroom furniture, kitchen/dining appliances, household/outdoor furniture and items, Crib, pack\’n\’play, fire pit, Vera Bradley bags, smoker, exercise equipment, DVD’s/VHS. Saturday, July 28th 7:00 a.m. – noon: 14610 Quail Ridge Road, 5468 Lemon Setter Circle, 6500 Russian Setter Circle, 6642 American Setter Drive 6712 American Setter Drive 6720 American Setter Drive.

COLLECTIBLES

• Dotty’s Cafe: Dotty will be selling the cafe’s Memorabilia & Collectibles on Friday, August 3rd from 7am to noon. FREE COFFEE.

FOR SALE

• For Sale: Black dirt. 10 yards, $165 delivered. Call Mike at 573-489-6572. (lr/7.25)