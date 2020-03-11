Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to KRS 376.480, that Crestview Lakes Villa will, by silent auction, sell, to the highest and best bidder, a certain 1997 Fleetwood 70 x 14 foot mobile home, VIN Number of TNFLT26A78833RL13 owned by Crestview Lakes Villa, for unpaid rent, winterizing and other fees associated with said lease. Said mobile home is located at 6024 Hazel Drive Florence, KY 41042. Interested persons should submit written bids for purchase of the mobile home to 9044 Canal Way, West Chester, OH 45069. All bids received shall be unsealed and opened Tuesday March 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The winning bidder must tender payment in full no later than April 6, 2020.