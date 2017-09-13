If you possess strong organizational and communication skills, then The Callaway Bank has an opening for the following Full-Time position in Ashland, Missouri:

Mortgage Loan Coordinator

This challenging position would be responsible for processing, coordinating and facilitating a mortgage loan file from application to closing in addition to various other loan related functions. Bachelor’s degree and/or specialized education/training and/or 2-3 years real estate processing is preferred, but not required. Knowledge of VA, FHA and USDA lending is helpful but not required.

The Callaway Bank offers competitive wages, commensurate with qualifications and previous experience. Interested candidates should send their resume to: The Callaway Bank, Human Resources Dept., P.O. Box 10, Fulton, Missouri 65251 or email your resume to: humanresources@callawaybank.com. To pick up an employment application stop by our Main Bank Facility at 5 East 5th Street in Fulton. Please visit our website at www.Callaway bank.com. The Callaway Bank is an Affirmative Action / Equal Opportunity Employer. M/F/D/V