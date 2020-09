$259,000

602 Kristi Lane

Ashland, MO 65010

Ready to move in!

Great location in West Oaks Subdivision. Nice family home on level lot with large 2 car garage, outdoor shed, and garden spot. 3 bedroom 2 bath, spacious master bedroom with large bath and walk in closet. Cozy family room with fireplace, living room, and dining room. Large open kitchen and dining area with island and bar. Schedule an appointment to look at this beautiful home.

573-301-4246