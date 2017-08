• Adventures In Learning Childcare has part-time assistant positions available. Must be 18, for more info call Sharon @ 573-657-9282.

• General Cleaner – part-time/evening hours. Must pass background & drug test. Visit www.atkinsinc.com to fill out an online application.

• Pest Technician – full-time/entry level position. Must have valid driver’s license. Visit www.atkinsinc.com to fill out an online application.