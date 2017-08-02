- Adventures In Learning Childcare has part-time assistant positions available. Must be 18, for more info call Sharon@ 573-657-9282.
- General Cleaner – part-time/evening hours. Must pass background & drug test. Visit www.atkinsinc.com to fill out an online application.
- Pest Technician – full-time/entry level position. Must have valid driver’s license. Visit www.atkinsinc.com to fill out an online application.
- Yard Work – HS freshman/sophomore for rest of summer & next two summers. Willing to work hard & have transportation. Call 864-9778.
- Eagle Achievers has been approved for more kids in our Christian before/after school program starting in September. We are hiring two qualified individuals to help us with these extra kids. Interested individuals should be at least 20 years old, love children, have an education or childcare background, an impeccable background check, valid daycare physical as required by MO DHSS and be CPR certified or willing to get certified. Like all other licensed facilities, employees of our facility must attend at least 12 hours of childcare related training per year. We are hiring for the after school shift which is 2:45-5:30 or 6pm each night; 3-5 nights per week. This is the perfect job for retired teachers and grandmas!!! Interested individuals should send a Resume and Statement of Faith to: eaglechildcare@gmail.com
