• 4-Family Garage Sale – 2 miles west of Ashland, Corner of M & MM. Thurs. 4-6; Fri. 7-?; Sat. 7-? Dorm Fridge, microwave, bathroom rack, dishes, furniture, housewares, clothes small – xlarge. Lots of misc.

• Garage Sale – 2980 Jennie Lake Rd., Fri. & Sat. 8am-3pm. Clothes, toys, household items.

• Garage Sale – 19311 Old Hwy 63 South, Hartsburg. Fri. 8am-5pm; Sat. 8am-5pm, Sun. 10am-2pm. Poker table, 2 desks, flower pots, coolers, garden tools, tins, Halloween & Christmas items, baskets & a lot more.

• 9-Family Garage Sale – at Vic Sapp’s. 18973 S. Old Rt A, Hartsburg. Fri. 7am-6pm; Sat. 7am-?. Crib/Toddler bed, 4 pc snacking tray set, afghans, wicker/storage ottoman, porcelain dolls, coolers, camping gear, BBQ grill, washer, 2001 Chevy Blazer 140,000 miles, 6’x10′ untility trailer, clothing: women sizes XS-LX, men’s and children.

• Multi-Family Garage Sale – 210 Jameson Dr. in Sunset Meadow. Sat. 7am-?. Some furniture, lots of misc.

• 3-Family Yard Sale – Parking lot of Dooley Animal Hospital Sat. 7:30-Noon. Antiques, teen formal dresses, some toys & clothes, Lots of misc. Cancelled if rain.