• THE Yard Sale Of The Summer! DON’T MISS THIS ONE! Huge yard sale with tons of quality items. Home decor, toss pillows, fishing gear, clothing, handbags, shoes, wall art, toys, lamps and so much more!!!! If you only hit one sale this summer, make it this one. 1401 East HWY MM, ASHLAND. Travel through Ashland, west on HWY M. Turn right on HWY MM. About two miles down MM, house on right. Look for signs. Sale runs Friday, 19th & Saturday 20th, 7:00 -??? both days.

• GARAGE SALE: Friday, July 19, 7am-3pm; Saturday, July 20, 7am-Noon. 100 Amanda Dr. Window AC unit, Electric space heater, coffee table and two end tables, men’s 34 shorts, men’s 34-29 slacks, ladies size 4 capris, ladies clothes size M – XL, shoes, XBox 360 with controllers and games, older model Cricut, 32” flat screen TV, holiday decorations, laundry sorter, books and magazines, home decor and lots of misc.

• GARAGE SALE: 11661 S. Black Hawk Trail. Friday 7a-3p, Saturday 8a-noon. Name brand mens shirts, womens, childrens clothing, books, dishes, tools, exercise equipment, lots of misc. Old windows (good for crafts).