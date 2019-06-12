• Garage Sale. 511 Caspian Cir in Palomino Ridge. Fri the 14th and Sat the 15th, 7-11 am. Toys, books (adult/children), DVDs, electronics (incl 2 TVs & 2 DVD players), youth bikes, housewares/home decor, and boy clothes in various sizes.

• 3-Family Yard Sale. Fri & Sat 7am-noon. 1901 E. Rt. M. Something for everyone. Antiques, furniture, power washer, and lots of misc. Rain Cancels.

• Garage Sale – 404 Salinda Dr., Ashland, Friday & Saturday, June 14th and 15th, 7AM – 1PM. Lawn boy lawnmower, power washer, tools and household miscellaneous.

• Garage Sale. Take M to MM to 12409 Andrew Sapp Road. Friday & Saturday. Lots and lots of variety. Almost an estate sale.

• Multi-family garage sale. Saturday June 15. 7 a.m.-Noon. Furniture. Household Items. Decor. Men’s clothing. Teen and women’s clothing. Books, movies, CDs and children’s games. 933 Eagle Point Drive. (Bluegrass South Subdivision).