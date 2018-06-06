~ MOVING SALE ~ 106 Church Street, Apt. B • Ashland June 14-16th Moving, need to downsize. Thurs 4-7 pm, Fri 8-4 pm, Sat 8-12 pm. Inversion table, Early Childhood assessments, 2 Leather Recliners, SoBoCo & Mizzou gear, Dolls, household items, CD’s, LP’s, seasonal decor, picture frames, bedding, clothing, electronics, file cabinets, misc. Great prices!

• 3800 E. Biggs Road: Sorry for last week’s cancellation b/c of medical emergency. Try us again this weekend! June 8-9, 7am-4pm both days. Furniture (antique & other), clothes, lamps, lawn/picnic furniture. In shed: bicycles, lawn & garden tools/equip., tires, misc.

• Sat., June 9, from 7 am – 1pm: Multi-family Garage Sale – 2 miles south of Ashland – 17055 Old Hwy 63 – Clothes – baby to girls size 14, baby & kids toys/books/games, baby walker/tub/crib/swing, baby gates, electric typewriter, VCRs, rocker, picnic table, Chrome Craft Kitchen table/4 chairs, home décor, lots of misc.

• 6-Family Sale, 19620 Route A: June 8 & 9 from 7am to 3pm both days. Womens clothes S-3XL, mens clothes S-2XL, treadmill, twin catains bed, Barbies, cookbooks, jewelry, keyboard, car stero system and boxes, tools, waterproof action camera, and more. Complete list of items on Craigslist. Postponed if it rains.

• Garage Sale: Liberty Woods Ct. (look for signs). June 8 & 9 (Fri. & Sat.) 8am-6pm. Canoe, kayak, tools, furniture, Girls 10-12 name brand clothes, size 8 girls Ms Me jeans, womens 10-12 clothes.