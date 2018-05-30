• 3800 E. Biggs Road: June 1-2, 7am-4pm both days. Furniture (antique & other), clothes, lamps, lawn/picnic furniture. In shed: bicycles, lawn & garden tools/equip., tires, misc.

• 602 Teakwood Court: Sat., June 2 from 7am until ? Dorm-sized refridgerator, microwave, gas grill, home decor, books, purses, lots more. Great prices.

• Estate Sale: Barbara Brune 404 Meadowmere Drive, Ashland. Friday, June 1 from 8am-noon and 4-6pm. Saturday, June 2 from 8am-noon. Rain or Shine! Antiques, tools, household items, misc.

• June 14-16th: Garage Sale, moving need to downsize. 106 Church St., Apt. B. Ashland. Thurs 4-7pm, Fri 8-4pm, Sat 8-12pm. Inversion table, early childhook assessments, 2 heather recliners, SoBoCo gear, household items, CD’s, LP’s, seasonal decor, picture frames, bedding, clothing, electronics, file cabinets, misc. Great prices!