• 5601 E. Raitt Rd, Hartsburg: May 17-18 (Thur/Fri) from 7am-5pm; May 19 (Sat) from 7am-noon. Downsizing – Home decore, holiday decorations, dishes, books, collectibles, clothing. Half-price sale Saturday.

• 607 Redwood: May 18-19 (Fri. 7a-1p & 3:30p-7p); (Sat. 7:30a-1p). Fiesta dishes, purses, shoes, rugs, clothes, InfraRed quartz heater, flowers, pictures, bench seat and misc.

• 17131 Old Hwy 63: Sat – May 19 – 8 am – 2 pm – Huge Multi-Family Garage Sale – 2 miles south of Ashland. New office supplies, 3-ring binders, Electric Typewriter, VCRs, new tape recorders & cassette tapes, baseball cards, oak dining table, maple rocker, Chrome Craft table/4 chairs, picnic table, electric fireplace with heater, exercise bike, plastic patio chairs, weight bench & weights, war medals, electric fencer, fishing rods/reels, toys, games, kid’s hockey table/wagon, electric key board, McDonald toys, baby clothes to girls size 14, adult clothing, dishes, and lots of misc. Free stuff. Drive to end of the road.